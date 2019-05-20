Alliance wants to be all things to all people

In response to the Alliance Party European election launch, I wish to question their logic of strongly supporting EU membership while at the same time declaring neutrality on Northern Ireland’s position in the United Kingdom.

The advantages of European Union membership apply also in a much more magnified manner to the British Union.

The policy of the Alliance Party to be all things to all identities will do nothing to end their much fan fared complaints about duplicated services.

John Doogan, Armagh