Ben Lowry writes that ‘An Irish language act cannot be granted to stop abortion’ (September 21).

Many of a unionist persuasion Ben Lowry fail to distinguish between purported ‘champions’ of an Irish language act, (whose cause might be more credible if their two leading ladies could actually converse in it) and the language itself.

It is perfectly acceptable to oppose the former without invalidating the merits and value of the latter.

Just as alcohol is a wonderful servant but a terrible master the Irish language is powerless as to how it is used, misused and abused but cannot defend itself.

There are many genuine enthusiasts and aficionados who are both apolitical and not republicans (you need look no further than East Belfast for proof of that) who despair at the manner in which the language has been hijacked and used as a political football.

Irish is the oldest spoken language on the island of Ireland. It is rich in folklore and legends. Without it we would know nothing of Cuchulainn, the Red Hand of Ulster and Fionn Mac Cumhaill.

It also boasts a rich treasure trove of plays, poetry and novels which, apart from their literary value, is extremely very informative of social conditions at various times in our past.

Anyone with an iota of curiosity as to the origin of their place names would immediately turn to Irish.

To provide a small example Dun means fort, Kil (cill=church) Lis (lios=ford) Ennis (inis=island) Bel (beal= mouth) Carrick (caraig=rock).

The list is endless.

An Irish language act should be introduced, not to prevent abortion or for political capital but for cultural reasons. It should be accorded parity with the Welsh language in Wales and Scottish Gaelic in Scotland.

The Irish language threatens no one. No one is suggesting it should be made compulsory or signs foisted on those who don’t want them. It is purely for those who wish to embrace it.

In practice it would make very little difference to the fortunes of the language but could transform the wider political context as it would signal the recognition and legitimate entitlement of an Irish cultural identity.

In the juvenile and immature world of what passes for politics in Northern Ireland issues are not assessed rationally on their merits but on the default mechanism that decrees that what one section of the community cherishes or espouses must be resisted and what the other section opposes must be enforced.

The one area where the public and politicians in Northern Ireland excel is that they major in minor things.

Most would prefer a wasted lifetime with constant crisis and perpetual tension rather than compromise.

Gearoid O Baoill, Devon