Another year of relatively low road deaths in NI

The road fatality totals for Northern Ireland in 2017 were released yesterday.

Some 63 people died on the roads last year.

Discussing the figure, senior figures in both the PSNI and the Department of Infrastructure noted that the death toll was down on 2016.

However, they added, one death was one too many.

This truth will be understood only too painfully by anyone who lost a loved one on the roads last year, particularly in the run-up to the festive season, which ought to be a time of happiness and celebration rather than grief and despair.

However, it is also important to recognise the steady successes that are being achieved on our roads.

Fatalities have been falling and falling over the longer term.

Until 2010, at least 100 people died each year on the roads since statistics began being collated in 1931.

For most of that nearly 80-year period well over 100 people died per annum and often more than 200 people.

Experts believe that there are a number of reasons for the long term fall, ranging from enforced seat belt usage, to tougher drink drive penalties to better engineered cars and better driver training and awareness.

Once we understand what it is that we have been doing right, it will become ever easier to drive down the number of deaths even further, and closer to the zero mark.

A continuing problem on the roads is the disproportionate number of deaths that involve younger drivers.

One idea that has been floated is that younger drivers be forced to drive cars that have a black box, which records their driving.

This would make it impossible for them to drive recklessly without leaving a trace. It would be certain to cut accident levels among this risky age group and it would in turn result in a fall in insurance premiums, which as so high for young folk.

Ever advancing technology should make such a solution affordable in the coming years.