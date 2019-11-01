Arlene Foster is the latest in long line of unionist leaders to be let down by a Tory prime minister

Despite Boris Johnson’s past reassurances, including at last year’s DUP conference that the whole of the United Kingdom would be leaving the EU as one, it would appear separate arrangements are to be made for Northern Ireland.

The withdrawal bill bringing this into effect is being referred to as the betrayal act.

Letter to the editor

Arlene Foster follows in a long line of unionist politicians let down by Conservative leaders/prime ministers.

On March 22 1972, Brian Faulkner, having been told only the previous month that direct rule was not being contemplated, was informed that Westminster was taking over from Stormont security powers and criminal matters, and appointing a secretary of state.

Faulkner said he was ‘shaken and horrified and felt completely betrayed’.

Next it was Jim Molyneaux’s turn. In June 1978, while leader of the opposition Margaret Thatcher on a visit to Belfast voiced strong support for the Union. Ulster was as British as Finchley.

In 1982, she said she was under no obligation to reflect upon the views of the Irish Republic in relation to Northern Ireland.

Three years later, she was signing the Anglo Irish Agreement, giving the Republic a significant input and consultation in the running of Northern Ireland, with a permanent secretariat and joint ministerial meetings.

Molyneaux felt ‘grossly betrayed’. Then did we not have John Major claiming his administration was not talking to the IRA, when it was?!

The last Conservative prime minister who was a one nation Tory in its many meanings was Harold Macmillan.

When he spoke at an Ulster Unionist conference he meant what he said.

In Prime Minister Terence O’Neill’s autobiography he suggested to Macmillan that on President John F Kennedy’s trip to Ireland, he should make a detour to the Giant’s Causeway.

Macmillan’s response was: ‘Why do you want to upset Ulster Protestants?’

Can you imagine a British prime minister responding in that manner today?

Or indeed making a speech like his son-in-law Julian Amery did in 1985: ‘I should like to hear the government and the Conservative Party take pride in the patriotism of the majority of the people of Northern Ireland and in the contribution they have made in shipbuilding and aircraft building, and in the eight field marshals out of a total of eleven they provided during World War Two.’

Up until the 1950/60s there still existed in mainland UK, a significant Protestant Conservative working class vote, particularly in Scotland and North West England. Churchill spoke to 20,000 at Ibrox in the 1950s.

This vote declined along with its Working Mens Conservative Clubs.

The Tories are very good at dropping people once they have outlasted their usefulness. The Conservatives haven’t been a true unionist party since the 1960s.

I honestly believe Brexit will transform British politics whether it happens or not, more people identifying with how they voted over Brexit than old traditional politics.

Perhaps out of this could come new political movements with which unionism can engage.

There is a lot of anger in those left behind areas who voted Brexit but feel they too have been betrayed by the British political establishment.

Ian Fawley, Merseyside