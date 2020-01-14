As a gaeilgeoir I am embarrassed when Irish is imposed where it isn’t wanted

I entirely agree with Ben Lowry’s view (‘Much of deal is OK for unionists but context is bad,’ January 11) that imposing the Irish language on communities who feel uncomfortable with its presence is counter productive. As a gaeilgeoir myself I am embarrassed by this.

It would be so much better if the energy for such campaigns was used to develop mutual understanding of our shared heritage.

Letter to the editor

After all, the renaissance of the Irish language in Belfast at the beginning of the twentieth century was almost exclusively Presbyterian driven.

It is always a shame when politics annexes culture and alienates well meaning people.

Is mise

Eoin Mac Cormaic, Co Antrim