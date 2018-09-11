As employers we encourage diversity and want to express support for gay marriage

We, the undersigned write to express our support for the extension of civil marriage in Northern Ireland.

As employers we encourage and welcome diversity and inclusion in our workforce and recognise the rights of our lesbian, gay, bisexual and/or transgender employees to be themselves and to live and work, free from discrimination, prejudice or exclusion.

A diverse, outward-looking and inclusive society is essential to create a vibrant and competitive economy and a prosperous future for Northern Ireland.

To achieve that goal, we believe our people should have equal access to the same rights, entitlements, responsibilities and freedoms enjoyed elsewhere in the United Kingdom.

As employers, striving to attract the best talent to Northern Ireland and to retain the skilled employees we already have, extending equal civil marriage in Northern Ireland makes sense to us.

Equality contributes to an environment of creativity and excellence where our LGB&T staff feel able to bring their whole selves to the workplace and where their relationships will be respected.

Allstate, The American Bar, Axiom, Baker McKenzie, Boom Box, BT, Bank of Ireland, Boojum, CME Group, Deloitte, Coca-Cola, Citi, CPL, FinTru, Herbert Smith Freehills, Hughes Insurance, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Santander, Sunflower, Sodexo, IBM, Liberty Information Technology, Maverick, McLernon Moynagh Solicitors, Pearson, Pinsent Masons, PWC, Think People, Ulster Bank