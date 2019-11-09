As humans we need to get past our hate and if our reply is the other side need to do it first then we’re not getting past our own hate

I would like to reply to the letter published on October 31 by James McShane, Comber, entitled (‘Disgust at the thought of DUP endorsing an Irish language act to reward Sinn Fein’):

I was born and brought up a Catholic in Northern Ireland.

I live in England now and have done for nearly 50 years. My husband is English and he was brought up in the Church of England.

Neither of us are into religion these days however we do believe in helping others in any way we can.

We believe we were put on this world to help others.

One of the beauties of living in England is religion is not important to the English. Sadly, colour is.

I don’t know why human beings need to hate. If we could eradicate hate, the world would be a much better place for us all.

My understanding is that the Irish language was brought to the Hebrides by the Irish moving to live there centuries ago.

I learnt Irish at school. I can see the similarities in words used in both languages, Irish Gaeilge and Scottish Gaelic.

The Presbyterian Churches in the Hebrides sing their hymns every Sunday in Scottish Gaelic. So maybe there could be an Irish Gaeilge/Scottish Gaelic language act for Northern Ireland to incorporate both beautiful languages.

As human beings we need to get past hate and if our reply is the other side need to do it first then we’re not getting past our own hate.

It’s not symbols who make us what we are or who we are, it’s how we live our lives that define us.

Hatred is conscious, unconscious and subconscious.

We all need to be aware of this and try our best not to hate. Hatred only ends up with us killing each other.

Colette Quinn, Oxford