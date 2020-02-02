As someone who vividly recalls World War II, I rejoice that we are no longer in the corrupt European Union

Finally Great Britain and Northern Ireland have achieved their freedom, from what I consider to be the most corrupt political organisation I have experienced in my lifetime on this earth.

Being in aged in the eighty years plus bracket, I vividly recall the second world war and the wailing of the sirens, that signified German planes were overhead, preparing to drop bombs on the Harland and Wolff shipyard.

Letter to the editor

All bombing raids were carried out during the enforced ‘black-out’ period, when the bombing siren went off, gas masks were donned by everybody, in preparation of gas bombs being dropped.

I was fortunate to be living in a sturdily built house, compliments of those who served in the First World War, provided you paid the weekly rent of six shillings and four pence, my father being one of those people.

Besides that, our house was close to the Castlereagh hills, where the adult people of the lower Newtownards Road, who were employees of the local shipyard, used the hills as their refuge point from the bombing.

It was during the alarm period, on or around about 10pm, that my father took us to the Cregagh Road, to see the men, women and children from the Newtownards Road area, fleeing for their lives, to the Castlereagh hills, carrying terrified crying children and blankets, as well as hearing the rattle of pots and pans.

I vividly recall one daylight raid over the Rocky Road where we had to take shelter when the ack ack guns installed in the adjoining field firing at two German overhead planes.

In hindsight, I can only assume that the planes in question, that were on a daylight raid, were reconnaissance planes, to determine the position of the H & W shipyard.

Yes these were trying times, with rationing of food and clothing, hand-downs were common between families and neighbours, as was the exchange of a cup of dry tea or sugar, I was nine years of age before I saw a banana.

Now I feel it goes without saying that I heartily rejoice that Great Britain and Northern Ireland are, as I see it, no longer part of that accursed European Union political cartel.

Now having had some experience in trade unionism and political matters, I cannot recall such blatant bare-faced corruption, carried out by both the enemies of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and may I add some British politicians who acted badly, not forgetting sections of the media who did too.

In conclusion, I am proud of the part I played to achieve Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s independence, and I ask the people who also voted for Great Britain Northern Ireland to leave to take a bow.

You have achieved much more than the millions of people who voted against you. People like us will never be forgotten.

Harry Stephenson, Kircubbin, Co Down