Atrocious Guardian article about Portrush loyal gathering

I write this email to correct the jaundiced text of Ewan Murray in his recent contribution regarding the Open in the beautiful resort of Portrush, Co Antrim, as published in The Guardian.

As a member of the Orange Order and a member of a lodge that has a proud history of being formed from survivors of World War One, I take exception to his comments and in particular his much biased approach.

This annual band parade has actually nothing to do with the Orange Order, but is indeed a celebration of culture bringing families, friends, a most wonderful selection of bands and of course much added revenue to this wonderful resort. Indeed later in the summer there is a massed pipe band parade in the town.

A delight to behold, both bringing cheer and pleasure to the community and visitors plus raising monies for well deserved charities .

I trust in the fairness of journalism and upholding the standard of journalism that The Guardian has held for many years you will publish an apology.

I look forward to see the same.

Grant Dillon, Carrickfergus

(This letter is in reponse to an article titled ‘Portrush Orange parade gives the Open an embarrassing problem’ by Ewan Murray , published in The Guardian on Wednesday. This letter has been copied to The Guardian)