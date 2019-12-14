Bad overall election results for unionism, with glimmers of hope

It was clear early on Friday morning, and before any election results had even been announced, that the outcome was a bad one for unionism.

This column noted as much. Within a few hours, the full detail of the losses were clear.

The DUP lost South Belfast by such a large margin it seemed never to have been a contender there. It even lost North Belfast by 2,000 votes. The party failed to pick up North Down, as it had been expected to do, and instead lost there to Alliance by a 3,000 vote margin.

Tom Elliott for the Ulster Unionists lost Fermanagh and South Tyrone to Sinn Fein by a tiny number of votes, the second time he has fallen just short.

Overall, the Alliance Party gained tens of thousands of votes and unionist parties lost tens of thousands.

All of this will be viewed by Boris Johnson as vindication of the Tory view that the Irish land border must not be hardened in any way, even if it means an Irish Sea border.

There are glimmers of hope though for unionism. Sinn Fein lost more votes than any other party, while the more moderate SDLP vote share rose notably. The party holding Stormont hostage looks ever more absurd and scandalous.

Meanwhile, we pay tribute to the MPs who were defeated, Emma Little Pengelly and Nigel Dodds, who presented a friendly and intelligent face at Westminster. Mr Dodds in particular was a pivotal figure in the House of Commons.

We hope they both now find Stormont seats.