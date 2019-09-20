Barbarity of English abortion practice not wanted in Northern Ireland

A news report on Monday (‘Commission welcomes change,’ page 8, September 16) reports an alleged July 2019 comment from Les Allamby of the NI Human Rights Commission:

“We must not have to continue to wait any longer to have the basic human rights of more than half of the population of Northern Ireland protected.”

Letter to the editor

The age of consent in Northern Ireland is 16 years; the menopause is somewhere over 50 years on average; lifespan is around 82 years for NI females; a percentage of the population will be celibate, infertile, sterilised, or uninterested in heterosexual sex; a large percentage of pregnancies will be wanted and welcomed; quite a high percentage of our Northern Ireland female population may outrightly reject abortion on religious conscience grounds.

The number of people at risk of not having their abortion access rights protected may be very, very much lower than Les Allamby thinks.

What action do Les Allamby and the Human Rights Commission plan to take to protect NHS workers from being forced to have a role in NHS abortion?

Medical or nursing professionals can exercise a right of conscientious objection.

Porters and clerical staff, who object to abortion on grounds of conscience, should not be forced to participate even peripherally in what they believe to be murder.

This is the hot potato the Human Rights Commission should be dealing with, now.

Should an NHS clerical worker be forced to deal with fixing abortions, or related correspondence, if it is against their conscience? Should a pro-life NHS porter be forced to handle drugs, surgical instruments or vacuum machinery used in abortion?

The alternative of course would be to allow abortions to happen outside NHS control or premises.

The report adjacent to the Les Allamby comment has a headline: “Foetal remains found at doc’s home”.

The opening line runs: “More than 2000 medical preserved foetal remains have been found at the home of a former Indiana abortion clinic doctor.”

Unregulated abortion in Northern Ireland might bring the spectre of Indiana here. Unrestricted abortion in Northern Ireland is the moral equivalent of putting cement down the Belfast city sewer systems.

The people of Northern Ireland are being bullied by a Westminster parliament that is in denial about the ugliness and Neanderthal barbarity of English NHS abortion practice.

Across the world there is abundant evidence that abortion providers left to do their own thing, outside state control or regulation, will plumb ever greater depths of moral depravity.

Our restrictive NI abortion law, as it stands, may be far from perfect; but it may be a great deal less ugly than the unregulated, chaotic mess being foisted upon us by the Westminster parliament.

The framework underpinning unrestricted, unregulated abortion has a common name in our language-”lies”.

Dr James Hardy, Belfast, BT5