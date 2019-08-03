BBC clarity on policy on Pride involvement is welcome

Belfast Pride did not even exist as an event a relatively small number of years ago.

Now it is a major parade in the heart of Northern Ireland’s capital city, that has a growing following and increasing numbers of public figures supporting it.

That is has achieved such a widespread appeal is a source of dismay to traditionalist Christians and others who think that same sex relations are wrong.

But the fact of Belfast Pride is a reality of the democracy and free speech and freedom of assembly that we cherish in the western world.

It is much more problematic when essential outlets of public life appear to get involved in demonstrations that divide public opinion.

The impartiality of the national broadcaster is one of the pillars that justifies the fact that it is funded by a compulsory licence fee.

The need for the police to be impartial is a similarly sacrosanct principle.

It is concerning to many people therefore to see police marching in uniform in such event when they might not be able to march in uniform in an Orange parade or Irish nationalist event.

For the BBC formally to march in Pride would be unacceptable too. Therefore it is welcome that its director general in Northern Ireland has stated that the BBC will not be represented corporately at today’s parade.