BBC NI have dropped the patriotic songs from the Belfast Proms In The Park concert

I wish to thank Ben Lowry for his article regarding Proms In The Park (‘Once again, BBC NI decides that Rule Britannia will not be played at Proms in the Park in Belfast,’ September 16).

I agree with him most sincerely about the BBC cutting Northern Ireland out of ‘Rule Britannia’.

Letter to the editor

My family and myself have been associated with all music, but especially the Proms. Long gone are the days when we got the whole programme from the Royal Albert Hall and we were able to enjoy all the patriotic songs.

This is why I do not go to Proms In The Park in Belfast, as I can watch the full London concert on TV rather than the localised one which has been stripped of most of Last Night.

Not only has the BBC done this to Northern Ireland but also in London, the soprano Jamie Barton was able to wave her flag, which in my opinion had nothing to do with the Proms at all. What they were waving EU flags for I don’t really know.

Thank you for putting this in your paper. I read Ben’s column and in my opinion he is the only one that tells it as it is.

One last thing: surely they could have picked something else other than Danny Boy from Northern Ireland. It is the BBC who pick the pieces for the local artists I understand.

Mrs Margaret Little, Lisburn BT27