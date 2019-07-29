BBC NI wrong to march in Pride

Christians across the province — already dismayed by the misinformation about homosexuality spread abroad by the media generally — will now be rightly affronted by the decision of the BBC to participate in Belfast’s annual ‘Pride’ Parade.

Of course, many of us have long recognised that the BBC is not merely reporting the ‘gay’ agenda, but is actively pushing it. As with the PSNI, any semblance of impartiality on this issue has now evaporated and has very serious implications.

More serious, however, is the false idea that homosexual behaviour is compatible with Christian faith.

The Bible makes clear that it is not. (Check out eg 1 Corinthians 6v9 - 11). However, the good news for ‘gay’ people — and every other kind of sinner — is that forgiveness and a changed life are available by repentance and faith in Jesus Christ. (2 Cor. 5v17)

Don’t allow ‘Pride’ to blur that vital message!

Philip Campbell (Rev),

Chairman, Congregational Union of Ireland