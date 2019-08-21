Be under no doubt, there is much support for Soldier ‘F’

On Saturday August 10 2019 I was in Londonderry attending the Apprentice Boys of Derry annual parade celebrating my history and culture as I do each year.

Unfortunately the PSNI totally mishandled the situation regarding the Clyde Valley flute band on that day.

Letter to the editor

The PSNI must take responsibility for their actions as all they did was highlight and draw attention to this band by flanking it by approximately 30 PSNI officers and creating a situation that didn’t exist.

Be under no doubt, be it by outward symbols or peoples’ personal views, there is much support for Soldier ‘F’ and many people like myself hope he is cleared of all charges against him.

People in parts of Londonderry need to understand this is the view of many people.

Everybody is entitled to their view. As the law stands in this country ... ‘Innocent until proven guilty’.

There are many people in the Protestant community in Londonderry who have lost loved ones and friends who were cruelly butchered and murdered by the IRA and their cohorts.

Many of these victims were brutally cut down in the dark of night and when their backs were turned.

It appears that the IRA and Sinn Fein are continuing their campaign to remove all vestiges of Protestant culture and their British identity from the West Bank of Londonderry.

Given the actions of the PSNI on Saturday 10 August one could not be blamed for thinking the Police Service is working to this agenda also.

Trevor McIntyre,

Belfast BT6