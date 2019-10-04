Belfast Chamber is deeply concerned at prime minister’s proposals for Brexit

Members of Belfast Chamber have been clear and consistent in their desire to see an orderly and business friendly Brexit.

We have also made it clear that we want businesses to be able to trade with the EU without a hard border and with the rest of the UK unencumbered. We are therefore deeply concerned that the prime minister’s proposals do neither and run the risk of increasing the cost of doing business with the EU and seriously disrupt vital supply chains.

Letter to the editor

Belfast Chamber urges all sides to engage in further negotiations aimed at achieving an outcome that is orderly and which avoids the undoubted damage that a ‘No Deal’ Brexit would do to our economy.

Simon Hamilton, Chief executive Belfast Chamber