Belfast Chamber wanted a deal and end to uncertainty

Belfast Chamber members have been consistently clear in their desire to avoid the United Kingdom exiting the European Union without a deal.

Our members have expressed huge concerns that a ‘no deal’ outcome would have a hugely negative impact on our economy.

The announcement that the prime minister has reached an agreement on a deal with the European Union is encouraging.

Businesses in Belfast, like those across Northern Ireland, want a deal and an end to the uncertainty that has undoubtedly harmed our economy.

Simon Hamilton, Belfast Chamber chief executive