Belfast Chamber wanted a deal and end to uncertainty

Letter to the editor
Letter to the editor
Share this article

Belfast Chamber members have been consistently clear in their desire to avoid the United Kingdom exiting the European Union without a deal.

Our members have expressed huge concerns that a ‘no deal’ outcome would have a hugely negative impact on our economy.

The announcement that the prime minister has reached an agreement on a deal with the European Union is encouraging.

Businesses in Belfast, like those across Northern Ireland, want a deal and an end to the uncertainty that has undoubtedly harmed our economy.

Simon Hamilton, Belfast Chamber chief executive