Ben Lowry: A conversation about Northern Ireland with Professor Brendan O’Leary

On Wednesday evening the Royal Irish Academy is holding an evening at Benburb Priory Library and Museum in Co Tryone with Professor Brendan O’Leary.

I was honoured to be asked to host the conversation with Professor O’Leary, who is a distinguished historian.

I did however want to check that the organisers were aware that I had written opinion pieces that would not sit easily with some of the professor’s critical findings on Northern Ireland and its past.

As it happens, I believe that even if there was Irish unity soon (and I do not in fact think that unity is imminent) the existence of Northern Ireland would have been crucial to the development of this island.

The organisers said that they were well aware that I had expressed such views, and that it would make for an interesting conversation.

And so what I am sure will be a friendly discussion is scheduled for 7.30pm.

The conversation will relate to Professor O’Leary’s ‘A Treatise on Northern Ireland’, the third volume of which has been published.

The event is at the Priory, on Main Street in Benburb. The full price is £10, concession price (student, retired, unemployed) is £6. Email contact is info@ria.ie

• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter deputy editor

