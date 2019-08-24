Ben Lowry: Has the security situation at Aldergrove airport improved?

Recently I passed through Belfast International Airport at a busy time, 8am, heading for a 10am flight.
I thought summer passenger levels might cause one of the long security queues for which the airport has become notorious.
But I was through in about five minutes.
Has the problem been sorted?
