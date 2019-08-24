Ben Lowry: Has the security situation at Aldergrove airport improved?

A queue at Aldergrove airport security in May 2018. Taken with his permission from the twitter feed of Adrian Huston JP'@adrianhuston who wrote at the time:"Chaos before security at #BFS #Aldergrove queues down the stairs. @BBCgmu @BBCNewsNI some poor school group headed to Holland caught up"
Recently I passed through Belfast International Airport at a busy time, 8am, heading for a 10am flight.

I thought summer passenger levels might cause one of the long security queues for which the airport has become notorious.

But I was through in about five minutes.

Has the problem been sorted?

Email ben.lowry@newsletter.co.uk if you often use Aldergrove to let us know.

• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter deputy editor

