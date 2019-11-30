Ben Lowry: I hope RTE apology to Kevin Myers is beginning of his rehabilitation

RTE Good Morning Ireland “unreservedly apologised” yesterday for an “untrue and defamatory” 2017 suggestion that Kevin Myers is a holocaust denier.

The radio show accepts that he has instead over three decades “repeatedly testified to the scale and wickedness of Hitler’s final solution”.

I hope this begins the rehabilitation of one of Ireland’s bravest commentators.

• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter deputy editor

