Ben Lowry: I hope RTE apology to Kevin Myers is beginning of his rehabilitation

The commentator Kevin Myers. RTE have apologised to him for calling him a holocaust denier when, the broadcaster now acknowledges, he "repeatedly testified to the scale and wickedness of Hitler's final solution"
RTE Good Morning Ireland “unreservedly apologised” yesterday for an “untrue and defamatory” 2017 suggestion that Kevin Myers is a holocaust denier.

The radio show accepts that he has instead over three decades “repeatedly testified to the scale and wickedness of Hitler’s final solution”.

I hope this begins the rehabilitation of one of Ireland’s bravest commentators.

• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter deputy editor

