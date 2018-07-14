Ben Lowry: Not enough Twelfth on TV

For the first time in years I felt unable, due to migraine, to get into Belfast to see the Twelfth parade before going to work.

Instead, I prepared for the late shift by watching BBC coverage: good, but too short.

The Twelfth Parade in Castlederg Co Tyrone, in 2018. 'Picture by Brian Little

Republicans complain it was too much. But the Twelfth is unmatched in NI in terms of colour and scale, and there should be at least four hours of live broadcast from venues across the Province, not a paltry 75 live minutes with a bit more at night.

• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter deputy editor

