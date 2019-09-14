Ben Lowry: Perhaps Sinn Fein is aware of how insensitive Michelle O’Neill seems to unionists

The challenge by John O’Dowd to the vice presidency of Sinn Fein was a complete shock to those of us who look at the republican movement from outside.

We are used to an almost comical Politburo-style unanimity in which the party apparently debates things but in fact seems only ever to agree how wonderful its high command is.

That there seems to be dissatisfaction with Ms O’Neill is telling.

It has, from a unionist perspective, been a depressing few years in which open Sinn Fein contempt towards the British tradition on this island is almost the norm.

Martina Anderson and Ms O’Neill seem to glory in IRA celebrations in a more ostentatious way than party leaders did in the past.

Of course Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness attended IRA commemorations but Mr McGuinness, in particular, seemed to have a sixth sense for what was and was not inflammatory.

And yet it is not entirely fair to say that nothing has improved in SF.

Mary Lou McDonald, while also attending IRA events, has generally struck an entirely new tone for the party. She has said some unusual and conciliatory things, acknowledging for example that Home Rule was indeed Rome Rule.

There has thus been a completely contrasting approach between her and Ms O’Neill.

The most charitable thing that can be said about the latter’s style is that she perhaps lacks the confidence of Mr McGuinness or Ms McDonald to tread sensitively.

For so long we have heard so much about how much nationalists dislike Arlene Foster, how she drives them into the hands of Sinn Fein.

Barely ever have unionists said the same about Ms O’Neill.

But be under no illusions.

Just because unionists have been more circumspect does not alter the fact that it has been every bit as traumatic for them that the leadership of the other community has fallen into the hands of someone who seems so uncongenial to non members of the tribe.

• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter deputy editor

