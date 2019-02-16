Ben Lowry: Sad to hear of the end of the late night politics show This Week

Some years ago I did not have a TV, and on the whole I did not miss it.
But there was one programme which I always watched back on BBC iplayer: This Week.
It is the Thursday late night (too late) politics show.
Yesterday it was announced that it will be axed later this year, sparking dismay among fans.
It was wonderful, particularly when it had its core presenters of Andrew Neil, Michael Portillo and Diane Abbott.
But apparently Neil wants to quit.
