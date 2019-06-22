Ben Lowry: Sad to see departure of colleagues, including someone who was intrinsic to our news coverage

On page two you might have seen the picture of a departing staff member.

Rod McMurray’s name was rarely in the paper yet, behind the scenes, he was indispensable to our news operation.

Roderick McMurray, outgoing news editor of the News Letter

As the editor Alistair Bushe mentions, a number of other fine people are moving on, but I single out Rod in this limited space because our roles were such that we worked closely over the last 12 years.

