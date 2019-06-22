Ben Lowry: Sad to see departure of colleagues, including someone who was intrinsic to our news coverage

On page two you might have seen the picture of a departing staff member.
Rod McMurray’s name was rarely in the paper yet, behind the scenes, he was indispensable to our news operation.
As the editor Alistair Bushe mentions, a number of other fine people are moving on, but I single out Rod in this limited space because our roles were such that we worked closely over the last 12 years.
• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter deputy editor
