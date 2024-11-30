Ben Lowry: ​Some more detail on how farmers can pass on £3 million exempt from inheritance tax under Labour's new plans

By Ben Lowry
Published 30th Nov 2024, 07:04 BST
Updated 30th Nov 2024, 07:04 BST
Conservative MPs join farmers protest outside the Houses of Parliament in central London over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules in the recent budget (Andrew Matthews/PA)Conservative MPs join farmers protest outside the Houses of Parliament in central London over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules in the recent budget (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Conservative MPs join farmers protest outside the Houses of Parliament in central London over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules in the recent budget (Andrew Matthews/PA)
​Last week I surprised some readers when I said that some farmers would be able to pass on a farm worth £3 million without inheritance tax under new plans.

(Click here to read that article, dated Saturday November 23 2024)

There was not much room to cover the 10 points I made last week, so let me explain more: each person in the UK can, on death, pass a limitless amount to a spouse or civil partner tax free.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They can also pass £325,000 to other beneficiaries tax free. We can also pass another £175,000 tax free if bequeathing a house of at least that value to a child or grandchild (those of us without kids can’t avail of that extra allowance).

Thus every parent with a home worth £175k+ can leave £500,000 tax free. A couple can both leave £500k exempt, £1m in total. Under Labour’s plan, farmers get another £1m exempt (£2m for a couple between them). If both are legally able to use up the aforementioned £500k allowance (eg leaving a home to direct descendants) that means both get £1.5m exempt, total £3m.

But many families will not be able to claim all those allowances, such as farmers whose spouse died years ago or whose farm is in their name alone.

The tweet within this article from His Majesty’s Treasury gives a more detailed explanation of the change, as does this article here on a government website.

Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter editor

Related topics:Ben LowryLabour
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice