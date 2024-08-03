Ben Lowry: Unionists have inadvertently helped to reinstate a pro IRA approach to the legacy of the Troubles

Successive UK governments have failed to get to grips with what the IRA was up to on legacy. Tony Blair in 2001 tried to help IRA On The Runs get an an amnesty while in 2014, when David Cameron was in power, there was a breathtaking omission in the 2014 Stormont House legacy agreement to so much as suggest looking at Irish extradition refusals

The Legacy Act is going to be scrapped, or aspects of it ditched, so that we return to a process of handling the past that vindicates IRA terrorism. And unionists have played a key role in bringing about this utter, utter scandal.

Needless to say no unionist wants this to happen, but it is clearly where things are heading and this is how it has happened:

The Legacy Act was a cowardly piece of legislation, with two objectives:

1. to stop the disgraceful prosecutions of soldiers while the IRA, and above all its leaders, enjoyed a de facto amnesty, by granting an amnesty for everyone

but also

2. keep republicans on board by ensuring that they would not themselves face any of the onslaught of disproportionate prosecutions and investigations that the security forces have been facing.

The act was rooted in the abject failure of successive UK governments of both parties (and unionists) to get to grips with what has been happening for a very long time on legacy. There has been a concerted effort by the IRA, and its many helpers, to distort what happened during the Troubles, and then to use the full apparatus of the UK state to destroy the reputations of the UK security forces who prevented civil war.

It is all so obvious what has been happening, and it has all been so easy for republicans, and it has been spelt out so many times in this newspaper (alone in the media) that it almost feels indulgent and repetitious to explain it all again. But it does need to be laid out clearly.

Back in the summer of 2001, 23 years ago, talks were held at Weston Park in England between the UK and Irish governments, and between the Ulster Unionists and the SDLP and Sinn Fein, in a bid to resolve disputes caused by the tardy IRA decommissioning of its weapons.

I was a junior reporter at the Belfast Telegraph at the time, and it was no great insight on my part to see that two things were happening. First, republicans were pushing for various investigations into the past into alleged UK and loyalist ‘collusion’. Unionists, foolishly, accepted that premise and then tried to get parallel investigations into ‘collusion’ between elements of the Irish state and the IRA. This was unwise because claims of loyalist collusion have become an industry in nationalist Ireland and are all about trying to turn on its head the truth of what happened in the Troubles, when republican terrorists killed far more people than anyone else, and when the loyalist reaction to it was brutal and sectarian (murdering Catholics in revenge) and the UK response was clever and restrained (realising that if they killed republicans on a large scale it would only make things worse).

Second there was a push to get an amnesty for IRA on the runs (later secretly granted by Tony Blair). I wrote an analysis article, ‘Putting Paragraph 20 in the Dock’, about the paragraph in the Weston Park document that suggested the amnesty.

Even though unionists were right to seek scrutiny of instances in which some members of the garda helped the IRA, such as the 1989 murders of RUC Superintendents Harry Breen and Bob Buchanan, they were never going to succeed in getting any parity of investigation into such killings given that the collusion lie narrative of the Troubles (of systemic help to loyalists) has been so carefully cultivated by so many people.

And so it has proved. Now the Northern Ireland courts, who have played such a central role in sustaining the investigative imbalance in legacy, have in effect ordered an inquiry into the murder of the solicitor Pat Finucane.

That slaying, while obviously vile, has had many millions of pounds spent on it. The campaigners for a Finucane probe initially turned down a public inquiry under the terms of the 2005 Inquiries Act and so they were instead given a review by the internationally respected human rights QC Desmond da Silva, who found no over-arching conspiracy. Now the backers of Finucane inquiry will accept an inquiry under the act, and are on the brink of getting yet another vastly expensive probe. The NI Appeal court recently upheld repeating fines until a decision on an inquiry is made. While the judges did not actually order a public inquiry, they in effect did.

Meanwhile, the sister of the barrister, lecturer and politician Edgar Graham, who was murdered in 1983 by the IRA in a very successful bid to try to terrorise unionists out of politics, merely got a letter in the Historical Enquiries Team’s cursory examination of his murder to say that there was not enough evidence for a proper report into the murder, let alone an inquiry.

There are two key things that unionism has failed to do since the disastrous 2014 Stormont House Agreement on legacy which – in a breathtaking omission – did not examine a process for so much as discussing Ireland’s sectarian policy of extradition refusals (103 out of 110 UK requests between 1973 and 1997) and which also agreed a trap to ensure that the RUC alone, which has such an excellent overall Troubles record, would be destroyed by investigations into a thing called non criminal police misconduct.

I talk about unionism generally here, but there are of course exceptions (such as the Ulster Unionist Party rejecting Stormont House).

The first failure is to get to grips with what is happening. Very late in the day, unionists blundered into the fact that only 10% of Troubles killings were by the state, without emphasising that most of those killings were legal. In other words, even an investigative situation in which 90% of probes were into terrorist killings and 10% into security force killings would be an imbalance, given that at most 2% or 3% were illegal (or even dubious) state killings.

The second failure was a general lethargy over what is happening that has never gone away. There is no general sense of outrage that elderly soldiers have been dragged through the courts when we all know that no IRA leader will ever face charge. Dublin (apart from SF) would not allow it.​

The third failure was that unionists have embraced the ‘all-parties-oppose-the-Legacy Act’ line and even heaped praise on Hilary Benn on his confirmation that it will be scrapped. There has been a total failure to express complete contempt for the Sinn Fein position on the past and to emphasise that they share no common ground with the lying and murderous republican movement, that has been allowed to be so vindictive in its vast expenditure of UK taxpayer funds in chasing the security forces.

This all party opposition has been cited repeatedly by an Irish government that, incredibly, has been allowed to sue the UK over its proposed partial amnesty when Ireland has operated a flagrant policy of informal amnesty for the IRA in the Republic since 1994 (a hypocrisy that has not had the daily lashings of verbal abuse it so richly deserves). And now this conduct is being rewarded with gushing about a reset in relations with a state behind such hostile conduct.

And finally, there has been no proper engagement with the unpalatable choice that we have been staring at for years: Either a cowardly Legacy Act in which London tries to close everything down rather than give the IRA a dose of their own investigative medicine. Or a resumption of the floods of civil actions and inquests and other investigations that were overwhelmingly into the security forces, and most assuredly will be into the security forces when they resume.

To be clear, I am not advocating the Legacy Act. I wrote for years about the things the UK could do to rebalance legacy, including unilateral probes into the IRA and Ireland. Barely a unionist politician helped with such suggestions or even responded to them. But if it is a choice between the Legacy Act and a return to the anti-security force legacy processes I would take the former every time.