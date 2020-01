This Friday night, with lights flashing and bells ringing the prodigal one is shunning the European Union family home to sow its wild oats across the globe.

But beware, it can be hungry and cold out there when you have squandered all your goodwill, and end up dining on pigs’ swill.

This time the fatted calf may not be slain to celebrate if you decide to return to the home you left behind.

Joseph Mackey, Athlone, Co Westmeath