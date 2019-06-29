Billy McKee escaped justice in this world for my dad’s murder

On 27/28th June 1970 in a pre-planned and unprovoked attack, and using the grounds of St Matthews Roman Catholic chapel to hide in, the IRA commanded by Billy McKee opened fire on unarmed innocent people on the Newtownards Road area of East Belfast.

Two innocent unarmed men were murdered and at least 28 unarmed people were wounded.

Letter to the editor

The IRA terrorist known as Billy McKee has been described as a man of honour and true to himself.

Men of honour do not hide behind anything so that they can murder innocent unarmed people.

Men of honour do not support the wholesale murder of innocent unarmed people or the planting of bombs that result in the murder of two babies as happened when the Balmoral Furniture store was blown up.

Men of honour do not hide behind unarmed protesters and use them as shields so that they can shoot the security forces.

I suppose in his own mind and that of his worshippers Billy McKee was a man of honour, true to himself.

Honour that let him murder innocent unarmed people and true to the evil in his soul that justified the atrocities he supported.

The legacy he left is a generation of Irish republicans that honour wholesale slaughter and are true to the evil that resides in them.

My name is Mary McCurrie and my father was one of the innocent unarmed men murdered by Billy McKee and those he commanded.

Billy McKee escaped justice in this world but justice waited for him.

The truth will survive.

Mary McCurrie, Belfast