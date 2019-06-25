Bon voyage to our intrepid Northern Ireland scouts

In just a few days’ time Scouts from Belfast will travel 3,800 miles to wild and wonderful West Virginia, USA for the 24th World Scout Jamboree.

These are some of our brightest and best and every one of them will be an ambassador for the Scouts.

World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts attend each one.

Young people will make friends for life with people from over 150 countries, experience different food, language and culture while learning new skills. It will be the journey of a lifetime.

The 2019 jamboree, jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, is set to be one of the biggest yet.

The theme is ‘Unlock a new world’ – focusing on how to create a sustainable world together.

I want to wish every single one of the Belfast Scouts good luck and safe travels.

We’re so proud of you and I’ll see you out there!

Bear Grylls, Chief Scout