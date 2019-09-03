Border poll should be based on a weighted majority

How will we ever get a stable Stormont government back up and running while we have the prospect of a future border poll to be decided by a simple majority of fifty per cent plus one?

A number of moderate nationalists, including Seamus Mallon and Leo Varadkar have recently questioned the wisdom of this requirement.

And the Brexit fallout has proved that voters are more than capable of changing their minds.

So, what is that our leaders doing to guarantee that our constitutional position should only be changed in accordance with a weighted majority decision?

Alan S. Carson, Founder of the pro-union Mainstream group on social media, Castlereagh, Belfast