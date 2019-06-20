Boris Johnson and Donald Trump seem just like each other

He is a habitual liar, a cheat, a misogynist, a xenophobe who hates the EU – and a conspiratorial narcissist to boot.

Of whom is this a description?

The answer is that it could fit either Donald Trump or Boris Johnson.

Matthew Parris’s recent description of Johnson in The Times as ‘a nasty piece of work’ could equally be applied to Trump.

The same is true of Max Hastings’ description of Johnson as ‘a serial bonker and manic self-publicist’. You couldn’t trust either of them as far as you could throw them.

According to a new book, Commander in Cheat by Rick Reilly, Trump even cheats at golf, a game where honour is more important even than winning. A ball that Trump hits into the woods, the water or a bunker will appear miraculously on the green.

At Winged Foot, where Trump is a member, the caddies saw him kick the ball back onto the fairway so often that they took to calling him Pele. “To say that ‘Donald Trump cheats’ is like saying ‘Michael Phelps swims’”, Reilly writes.

Sonia Purnell, author of Just Boris, thinks that Johnson is the most ruthless, ambitious person she has ever met. The greater the proximity to him, the less you like him. He tells lies and is a womaniser. Purnell recalls that on one occasion he was caught by the News of the World, leaving the flat of one mistress, 29-year-old reporter Anna Fazackerley, going to the flat of another mistress, the Spectator communist Petronella Wyatt, and then calmly going home to his wife.

Purnell writes that yet another mistress, Helen Macintyre, persuaded her financier boyfriend Pierre Rolin to donate £80,000 towards Boris’s Olympic tower fund and then passed off Boris’s baby as his, while making him pay £30,000 for a private birth.

Weirdly, one of these two men is President of the United States and the other could be Prime Minister of Britain by the end of July. We are indeed living in a bizarre and dangerous period where the world has gone mad for authoritarian nationalists and self-serving showmen.

How has it come to this? Why are so many seeking magic solutions to complex problems in larger than life bluffers and chancers? We don’t trust politicians because they don’t tell the truth, and yet we rush to support the most bare-faced liars of the pack.

We hear much of certain misbehaving sportsmen or pop stars being bad role models and occasionally losing their jobs or sponsorships as a result. Are persons of even worse moral turpitude now to be regarded as the ideal exemplars for young people who aspire to a career in politics?