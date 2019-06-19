Boris Johnson is the man to build a fixed link from Northern Ireland to Great Britain

We in the pro Union community must welcome recent promotion of a fixed link (tunnel or rail bridge) between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, and the need to rebalance the economy away from London and the South East, towards the north, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

We need to start making the positive case for Brexit in Northern Ireland as the United Kingdom pivots towards North America.

Following his success as Mayor of London with transport infrastructure, Boris Johnson has the experience and track record to translate this to the rest of the UK.

For Northern Ireland this will improve connectivity and will act as a boost to NI/Scottish economy, thus reducing the escalating and unsustainable subvention in both jurisdictions.

Boris Johnson as front runner for the leadership of the Conservative and Unionist Party is expected to visit Northern Ireland in the near future, and it is important we in Northern Ireland lobby for a fixed link.

After years of Troubles and with an economy lagging the rest of the United Kingdom, this will improve competitiveness, attract inward investment and create a sustainable economy.

All of which can not only secure the Union but strengthen it for years to come.

William Wallace (Bill) Mckendry, Treasurer, Strangford Conservative and Unionist Association