I say: Bravo! Bravo for UK PM Boris Johnson’s honouring of the democratically voted will of the British people: Brexit!

Boris realises the European Union has failed to integrate (let alone unite) the European peoples but has cross-linked their modern-day elitist ‘ruling classes’; giving rise to a powerful oligarchy eliminating the right to personal privacy (not to mention individual access to true democracy).

Howard Hutchins, Victoria, Australia