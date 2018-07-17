Breakthrough as ministers rule out Irish Sea border

The government of Theresa May stumbled on last night into today, where it faces more crunch Westminster debates on Brexit.

In various votes late yesterday evening, ministers avoided defeat on its customs bill.

In two of the divisions, the majority was an agonisingly tight three votes.

This, however, exacerbated tensions in the Tory party because it came about by the government agreeing to change wording to satisfy Brexiteers.

Pro EU Tories accused Mrs May of “caving in” to the party’s eurosceptics.

It means that the tensions in the Conservative Party are such that the future of the party is increasingly in doubt, with pro Remain and pro Leave MPs bitterly divided.

Most importantly for supporters of the Union in Northern Ireland, the government agreed yesterday to a legal guarantee that there will be no post-Brexit customs border in the Irish Sea.

This is a major breakthrough, but it never should have got to that point. Absurdly, the government has for much of the last year seemed more concerned about alleviating a ‘hard’ Irish land border than it has about preventing an internal customs border within the UK.

Last December it was only when the DUP intervened that the government gave a specific pledge on no internal UK border. Now that assurance has extra weight, which is welcome.

But Downing Street has been far too emphatic on the Irish land border, and its December commitment on that is being interpreted in such a way by Brussels as to make Brexit almost impossible (if a internal UK border is also ruled out).

There is already a land border. After Brexit it will become a slightly more pronounced one. But almost everyone wants to avoid physical checks there, so a way to achieve must be found without making a legal commitment that could sever NI from Great Britain.