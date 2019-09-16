Bridge to Scotland should have been built long ago

A fixed rail link via bridge or tunnel to Belfast should have been built decades ago.

By happy coincidence such a scheme would necessitate some kind of reinstatement of the Dumfries-Stranraer line to facilitate freight trains direct from Belfast to London — and continental Europe via Channel Tunnel.

A fixed rail link would also connect Belfast Port — and make the port very strategic as per the UK’s transatlantic trade.

By building now and ruthlessly slashing red tape that gets in way of infrastructure the more attractive the UK becomes to do business in and expand operations.

Many blue chip names reside in Belfast including BAE.

John Barstow, Pulborough, West Sussex