Bridge to Scotland would bring people closer, and lead reinstatement of Stranraer-Port Patrick rail link

The prime minister Boris Johnson said ‘Watch this Space’ when asked in Parliament about building a bridge to Belfast.

Christmas is a time when people and families get together.

Rail is key and the fixed link issue should unite both sides of the North Channel.

A great beauty of a rail fixed link to Belfast is that it would necessitate reinstatement of the much missed line from Stranraer to Stranraer/Port Patrick. A colleague of mine travels at Christmas from Co Durham to Port Patrick.

And of course one would be able to hop on a train at Belfast to a family get together in rest of UK.

Those who are averse to planes and ships feel much relieved.

John Barstow, West Sussex