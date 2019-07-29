Ben Lowry (‘Julian Smith needs to reverse culture of ministerial weakness at the Northern Ireland Office,’ July 27) stated: “The UK has sovereignty over Northern Ireland and solely funds it.”

By what process did Britain acquire sovereignty over Northern Ireland, bearing in mind that Northern Ireland involves Irish people as well as unionist British people? Britain has no legitimate claim to sovereignty over Irish people.

Boris Johnson talks about national self-respect, independence and self government.

How does all of that reconcile with Britain’s 1920 Government/Partition of Ireland Act? Partition is still an ongoing crime perpetrated by Britain.

Malachy Scott, Belfast BT15