British Red Cross says thanks to its NI volunteers

On behalf of British Red Cross in Northern Ireland we would like to take this opportunity to thank our incredible volunteers across the region who have once again risen to the challenges 2017 has thrown our way.

Unfortunately the last 12 months has seen a succession of emergencies right across the UK including terror attacks, floods and a devastating fire.

No matter what the incident, Red Cross volunteers across the country have been willing to drop everything and offer help.

Here in Northern Ireland, we have worked with partners across the statutory and voluntary sectors to tackle loneliness, help people home from hospital, support those affected by fire, flood and many other unexpected emergencies.

We have trained people in first aid, brought out the best in young people through our humanitarian education activities and offered a warm welcome to refugees and asylum seekers from Syria and many other war torn parts of the world.

2017 may have been an unforgettable year for all the wrong reasons, but the enduring spirit and the power of kindness across Northern Ireland will be its lasting legacy.

We are indebted to our volunteers, but we are also actively looking for more.

We have launched Community Reserve Volunteers – an easy way to volunteer in your community when a crisis hits.

It’s something everyone can do to make their community stronger, it only takes ten minutes to sign up, and you’d only be called on in a big local emergency.

Find out more at www.redcross.org.uk/reserves.

Next year will undoubtedly bring a host of new challenges in Northern Ireland, across the UK and overseas, but thanks to donations from the general public and the dedication of our volunteers, millions of people facing crisis will continue to be helped by the British Red Cross.

Thank you.

Sharon Sinclair, Director for Independent Living and Crisis Response, British Red Cross, Northern Ireland