Britons are ditching biblical precepts on moral conduct that they have believed for centuries

The Church of England has been called a “laughing stock” for issuing pastoral guidelines on sexual morality, according to the Daily Telegraph.

What Britons have believed for generations — the biblical precepts on moral conduct — is deemed a mere token of a bygone age, according to signatories which railed against the House of Bishops.

There is the prevailing notion among the apostate clergy in the Church of England that all this business about sin, hell and judgment is pure nonsense and has no place in the Church. Such preaching has all but vanished from the pulpit — to the Devil’s unceasing delight.

As it is written, ‘Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves’.

Brian Stuckey, Denver, Colorado