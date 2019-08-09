Campbell College pipe band’s fitting tribute to its ex pupils who died in war but have no grave

I must congratulate the News Letter (Tuesday, August 6) for the splendid photographs of Campbell College’s pipe band at the Menin Gate, the Ulster Tower, Thiepval Wood, Longueval, Vimy Ridge and Tyne Cot Cemetery.

Moving tributes were paid to four Old Campbellians who have no known grave and who lost their lives during the First World War (1914-18).

Letter to the editor

I served in the OTC of Queen’s University, Belfast from 1954-58 and the pipe band of the unit was almost totally from former students of Campbell College.

During camp each morning at the 0800 parade, we would be under the command of RSM Tom Keery of the Irish Guards who loved pipe band music.

Tara Keery was a redoubtable, greatly admired soldier and we inexperienced students regarded him with awe.

Those of us closest to him on parade were never quite sure if it was the sound of the pipes or a pint too many in the Sergeants’ Mess the night before which brought tears to his eyes.

George McNally, Londonderry