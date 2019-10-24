Carla Lockhart: The SDLP had it within their power to stop extreme new abortion law but instead they took their steer from Sinn Fein

DUP colleagues and I, along with the TUV and UUP members Roy Beggs, Robbie Butler, Alan Chambers and Robin Swann signed a recall petition spearheaded by Baroness O’Loan and Both Lives Matter.

That petition recalled the assembly on Monday to thwart Westminster’s extreme abortion legislation coming to pass.

DUP leader Arlene Foster pictured at Stormont on Monday with party MLAs including Carla Lockhart, towards the left of the picture, when MLAs returned to the chamber to debate laws on abortion and same sex marriage. Photo Stephen Hamilton /Presseye

Some have queried why we left it to October 21.

The answer is simple, we worked for and tried to secure the restoration of devolution right to the last day.

A deal would have automatically stopped this legislation given that an executive would have formed.

My party leader also made it clear that the DUP was willing to legislate on the Irish language, however Sinn Fein did not want to do a deal with their lengthening list of demands and their desire to sit outside the assembly and allow Westminster legislate for them.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood with party colleagues at Stormont on Monday on a day when local MLAs failed in an attempt to stop laws of abortion and same sex marriage coming into place at midnight.'Photo Stephen Hamilton /Presseye

Even without a deal, the assembly could have stopped this legislation on Monday.

The SDLP had it within their power to overturn this law but instead they took their steer from Sinn Fein.

The SDLP stood on a pro-life manifesto yet they couldn’t step out from SF’s shadow.

The pro-life electorate will not forget the SDLP’s weakness. The SDLP had the power to support the election of a Speaker but yet decided to walk out of the chamber.

Sinn Fein leaders Michelle ONeill and Mary Lou McDonald with party colleagues at Stormont on Monday after a day when local MLAs failed in an attempt to stop laws of abortion and same sex marriage coming into place at midnight.'Photo Stephen Hamilton /Presseye

The election of a speaker would have allowed my party colleague Paul Givan MLA to bring forward a private member’s bill that would have kicked into touch the most liberal abortion laws in the whole of Europe being forced on the people of Northern Ireland without any say or consultation.

For those who still wish to defend the unborn child we must continue to speak up. It is our duty to make every effort to repeal this barbaric and inhumane law.

As the people of Northern Ireland gain a deeper understanding of these extreme abortion laws, they will make a judgement on abortion and those parties who stepped back from intervening.

We stand up for animal rights and we must speak up for our little unborn babies.

We are all fearfully and wonderfully made. We will continue to be a voice for the voiceless.

• Carla Lockhart is DUP MLA for Upper Bann