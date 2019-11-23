Celebrating our sixty years as friends since we were nurses at the Royal Victoria Hospital

In November 1959 a group of girls gathered in ‘The Beeches’ Hampton Park, in Belfast to begin their nurse training in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

We continue to meet annually, but this year was special as we were celebrating 60 years of friendship.

We travelled from various parts of Northern Ireland, England and even Australia.

We have so many wonderful memories and over dinner and an overnight stay in the Canal Court Hotel in Newry we enjoyed reminiscing about our time in the RVH all those years ago.

We remembered with sadness but great fondness those of our group who are no longer with us.

We ‘girls’ really feel much too young for 60 years to have passed since our first meeting, but can’t deny it.

Plans have been made for next year when we meet again.

Sheila Walker (formerly McNeill), Northumberland