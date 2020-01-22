Christ did not tell prostitute: ‘Carry on, your lifestyle is fine’

I am no angel and as Jesus commands I should not judge others, but I was shocked this week to read about the Rev Andrew Rawding unveiling the ‘Blessed are the Queer’ poster.

I respect his warmth in trying to help those who he feels are downtrodden because of their inner feelings but as a minister I believe that he has lost his way. Jesus does indeed tell us that we should love one another (John 13:34) but he also states that he has come to divide people against each other (Luke 12:51).

Most people today reject Scripture that teaches us that those who live in sexual immorality including homosexuality will incur God’s wrath. Instead they prefer to believe that God is too loving to condemn anybody.

Jesus was never tolerant of evil. He reached out to the sinner in love, but he hated sin.

When a woman was found in adultery, Jesus did not say: ‘Your lifestyle is fine’. He said: ‘Go now and leave your life of sin’ (John 8:11).

The ‘Blessed are the Queer’ poster tends to make people believe that Jesus blesses the queer people. As a friend I must warn the Rev Andrew Rawding that scripture clearly states that ‘You shall not add to the word‘ (Deuteronomy 4:2).

In an ever-changing world I am trying to raise children in accordance to the scripture and such posters displaying made up language just makes it harder.

By showing such unconditional love to the LGBT community the Rev Rawding is compromising his faith in such a way that is very similar to the church of Laodicea. Jesus’ response was vomit out the church because it was nauseating to him (Revelation 3:15-16).

Why do the LGBT community seem to cling onto images from the Bible such as the rainbow and now the image of Jesus and little child? Are they trying to provoke a reaction of hate? I pray for all of us (on both sides of the argument) and urge others to do so as well.

Stanley Kerr, Dungannon