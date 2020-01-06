Christmas, like Easter, is an invention of Rome

James Hardy (‘For Trinitarians the three great festivals of the church year will retain an enduring appeal,’ December 31) states that “the three great festivals of the church year will retain an enduring appeal”.

He also cites from the essay ‘One Solitary Life’ to emphasise a link between “Christmas-Easter-Pentecost”. Whilst these may be regarded by many as ‘great festivals of the church,’ they are as such man-made of late Roman construct, not from the early church.

The ‘Church Year’ is also an ecclesiastical invention which quite blatantly blots out the holy calendar of God in Scripture which Jesus (Yeshua) would have kept.

Pentecost is a Hellenised way of obscuring the original Old Testament Hebrew link to the commanded festival of Shavuot, or the Feast of Weeks, which was in existence long before the Holy Spirit fell at this ‘appointed time.’

True holy days of God occur and are fulfilled on the exact Hebrew date that God set in place, such as Yeshua’s death on 14th Nisan, the date of Passover. ‘Easter’ which is named after a fertility goddess focusses more on the Resurrection and the veneration of another day, ‘Sun’-day, named after pagan sun-worship.

Christmas as with Easter is an invention of Rome, so although ‘great festivals of the Church,’ we have to ask in these days just who are the True Church and who will be caught up in the apostate church that will ignore God’s commandments in the last days. The Bible is clear that the way to life is narrow and few there be that find it.

People will attach themselves to all kinds of sentimental traditions and even try to call them holy days, but if they are of man, we are not obligated to observe them, no matter what arguments are offered in their defence.

St Patrick and St Paul never observed such and were able to spread the Gospel fully with much blessing. If the pre-Roman churches managed fine without these new inventions I don’t see why true believers in these perilous times cannot adhere to Biblical truth over all the Roman changes and man-made traditions.

You may be vilified by some in religious authority for going against the mainstream, but that’s exactly what Jesus did. He was hated by leaders in the Temple for exposing what was of man and what was of God. We should continue to do that today. As Yeshua said, “They hated Me, and they will hate you also.”

That’s religious hatred, not from the sinners.

Colin Nevin, Bangor