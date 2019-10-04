Churchman wants us to accept Irish language to placate Sinn Fein but there is no way it should even be considered

May I just say how disgusted I was as someone from the Protestant community that a Presbyterian minister had the nerve to throw the Irish Language mix into the ‘restore Stormont’ issue.

Who, brought down our government? I’ll tell you Sinn Fein, that’s who. There is a sinister reason why.

To turn everyone and anyone against the DUP. As if it was their fault the talks collapsed.

Protestants in Northern Ireland are being demonised by republicans Sinn Fein/IRA and those who are anti Protestant and anti British. Their hatred is displayed daily yet we are the one’s being asked to hold out the ‘olive branch’.

Not once have I heard you or the other churches involved in this so called discussion demanding the Real IRA and other republicans to put down their guns and bombs.

Of recent times police officers have been targeted in various areas namely east Belfast at Shandon Park golf club and parts of north and west Belfast, even a primary school. Plus that poor girl Lyra McKee was shot dead in Londonderry, no one arrested for this.

Also, Sinn Fein are doing their best to erase my Britishness away. They moan about flags, our culture and marching.

They now want to stop us flying flags on lamp posts, they do no harm ... unlike guns and bombs.

SF/IRA took away my right as a British citizen to fly the British Union flag over Belfast City Hall.

Yet you want me as a DUP voter to accept the Irish language. There is no way this should even be considered.

Until they respect me as a Protestant/British etc I will never accept them for who the are. Terrorists and bigots will do anything to bring my country to its knees.

I would therefore suggest you think of people like me and those who have suffered under the SF/IRA campaign.

I hope you have time to search you’re concsience and think again what’s happening.

We don’t need church leaders jumping on the republican bandwagon.

James McShane, Comber