Clare Bailey: Brexit signals only discord and division

The departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union is a sad moment for people across Northern Ireland who haven’t consented to this.

The government is right in that Brexit signals a new chapter in our history – but it signals only discord and division across these islands.

As we enter the transition period, full responsibility sits with the prime minister to deliver his repeated pledges of prosperity and trade deals come the end of this year.

The Northern Ireland economy and peace process are depending on it.

Clare Bailey, MLA, Green Party