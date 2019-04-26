Clare Bailey: It is time that women at last had right to choose in Northern Ireland

I welcome the findings of the Women and Equalities Inquiry on Abortion report, in the same way that I have welcomed successive reports detailing that Northern Ireland abortion law amounts to a breach of women’s human rights.

It is time for Westminster to act to decriminalise abortion here in Northern Ireland.

It is time for the United Kingdom government to live up to its human rights obligations.

It is time for women to have the right to choose.

Clare Bailey MLA, Green Party NI Leader, South Belfast