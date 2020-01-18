CoI minister has set himself against the Word of God over Gay Pride

The Scripture loudly declares that all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.

In love and mercy to fallen man, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. Furthermore, if we confess our sins, God is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.

God’s Word assures us that whosoever shall call upon the Name of the Lord shall be saved. The apostle Paul still challenges us today with the following question: ‘Know ye not that to whom ye yield yourselves servants to obey, his servants ye are to whom ye obey; whether of sin unto death, or of obedience unto righteousness?’

Surely the task of a faithful minister of Christ is to lead his flock in the paths of righteousness, not to glorify sin and rebellion against God?

Rev Andrew Rawding, minsister of Brackaville Church of Ireland, Coalisland, has set himself on a path that is diametrically opposed to the Word of God (‘NI’s first Rural Pride to launch parade date’, News Letter, January 7) by encouraging any individual or group of people to glory in sin.

Robert McFarland, Dungannon