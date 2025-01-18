Ben Lowry: A crucial appeal against yet another outrageous legacy ruling by the courts, worsening the imbalance in how we approach the past

The High Court ordered yet another public inquiry into a particular type of Troubles killing, one in which there are claims against the state, when the far larger number of terrorist murders escape scrutiny

​The legal appeal in court in Belfast over a Sean Brown inquiry is a crucial one with regard to how legacy is being handled.

The murder of Mr Brown, a 61-year-old father of six, was a heinous crime. He was abducted by Loyalist Volunteer Force terrorists as he locked the gates at Bellaghy Wolfe Tones GAA Club in Co Londonderry in 1997.​

In December, Mr Justice Humphreys held that there was no viable alternative to a public inquiry required to satisfy the state’s investigative duty under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

It is tragic that Mr Brown’s family have not had truth and justice for this terrible crime. That, however, cannot be the key point in the case. After all, most of the families of the 3,500+ people killed in the Troubles have not had that. There would be more than 1,000 public inquiries if so.

There are, instead, a few key issues I want to discuss briefly in this article.

The first is the ongoing scandal of how legacy has been investigated in recent years. I won’t say much about that because I have written it many times before: hundreds of cases before the Police Ombudsman making allegations against the RUC, hundreds of civil actions, almost all against the security forces, which Hilary Benn has reinstated. Legacy inquests, which Mr Benn has also reinstated, almost all of which are into deaths in which there are allegations against the state. Then the massive inquiries into cases against state forces such the Ballymurphy inquest, the Bloody Sunday inquiry and soon the Pat Finucane inquiry.

Irish republicans have with huge success distorted the simple numbers of the Troubles, which is that 60% of deaths were republican killings, 30% were loyalist killings (overwhelmingly sectarian murders of Catholics), and 10% were killings by state forces (the latter were overwhelmingly legal, but republicans imply that they were all illegal – even the SAS stopping a mass murder gang in 1987 during an attack on Loughgall).

Republicans are alleging collusion in almost all loyalist murders, even if they were nakedly sectarian.

Another tactic is to blame the police for inadequate investigations into republican atrocities, or to imply that police allowed killings to go ahead: an increasingly successful way of shifting the blame away from the IRA from even their own massacres.

The courts have been central to this imbalance. Not because they share this distorted view of past events, but because – they say – they are just interpreting the law.

Which brings me to the aforementioned Article Two, in which the state must protect the right to life under the ECHR. It is cited again and again as to why there must be so many investigations into allegations against a failure protect life.

OK. What then are we to do about the abject failure of the UK state to protect the life of all those victims of the IRA? After all, the godfathers of that terrorist murder machine were well known, as were its worst operatives. And the Republic of Ireland would not extradite them to Northern Ireland, 102 out of 110 requests from 1973 to 1997 were turned down. As a consequence of this soft UK security policy, and Irish extradition refusals, neither of which has ever been properly examined, hundreds of border Protestants were slaughtered. Could Article Two not be cited for once on behalf of that largest number of victims, those of republican terrorists? I have been making this suggestion for almost 10 years.

Unionists, with admirable exceptions, have merely been parroting the line that all the NI parties agree on their opposition to the Legacy Act, which introduced a partial amnesty on the past. I thought it a cowardly piece of legislation, because it tried to bury the issue of legacy, rather than turn the tables on the terrorists, who so merrily destroy UK forces in the courts.

But this unionist opposition to the bill has merely been cited by Labour in scrapping the Legacy Act and by a hypocritical Dublin, which sued London while pursuing its own de facto, but flagrant, amnesty for the IRA.

And so a legacy juggernaut against the UK state is back on track, evidenced by the outrageous court order on the government to bypass the new legacy investigative body and divert tens of millions of pounds to investigating another particular category of murder, when other victims lack justice. Note also that the dismantled Legacy Act would have stopped Gerry Adams getting compensation, after a contemptible ruling by the UK Supreme Court on legacy.

Things are now so bad that even Keir Starmer and Hilary Benn seem to be getting concerned about an imbalance on legacy that has been stark for almost 10 years.