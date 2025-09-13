Ben Lowry: ​Charlie Kirk murder showed a hatred of conservative voices

Charlie Kirk hands out hats before his public speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, minutes before he was fatally shot. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

​Days ago, many readers of this newspaper would not have heard of Charlie Kirk. Mr Kirk defended US conservative values and had a big following among young people who grew up in the internet age.

I had seen multiple video clips of him speaking in debates and in interviews, and while I had not followed his commentary closely I knew enough about him to think him a youthful, flawed but important voice.

I did not share his strong enthusiasm for President Trump, nor his dogmatic Christian convictions. And with great sadness I say that I did not share his uncompromising opposition to gun control in an America that has vastly more violent deaths per capita than us (four times per person more such illegal killings than Northern Ireland, despite our ongoing paramilitary violence, and we have more per person than the rest of the UK, which has more per person than much of Europe).

But despite my quibbles about some of Charlie Kirk’s views (and total opposition to some) he was a remarkable young man. His murder is an outrage and a tragedy.

There is not space in this column to go into the many issues that arise from his killing, including the risk that western nations might face civil wars (I tend to think the UK will avoid that fate but have listened with alarm to a London-based conflict expert Professor David Betz who thinks we are heading towards it).

So I want to focus on one aspect of the killing, familiar to us in Northern Ireland – the utter hatred that Charlie Kirk generated as a young conservative voice. I was struck by appalling reported remarks by the incoming president of the Oxford Union society, a student George Abaraonye, who had taken part with Mr Kirk in a debate at the university on masculinity earlier this year. Again, there is not room here to explain why I agree with the late Mr Kirk that western civilisation was largely built by strong male leaders, but now our societies lack authoritative male role models.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Mr Abaraonye posted a message on Instagram which read "Charlie Kirk got shot loool" - meaning ‘laugh out loud’ but with extra ‘o’s to emphasise the point. Mr Abaraonye reportedly told The Times newspaper that he had "reacted impulsively" and deleted his comments.

I am on the advisory board of the Free Speech Union and do not think there should be legal recourse against comments unless they are clearly incite violence. But Mr Abaraonye has disgraced the Oxford Union, whose past presidents include brilliant students from around the world, such as William Waldegrave (later a UK cabinet minister) and Benazir Bhutto (later prime minister of Pakistan, who was assassinated).

Which brings me to the murder of Edgar Graham, the highly intelligent young barrister and unionist politician murdered by the IRA at a similar age to Charlie Kirk (Mr Graham was weeks shy of his 30th birthday).

I was in my 40s before I did much public speaking, and have the highest regard for people who speak so confidently and articulately at that still youthful stage in life.

There are significant differences between the two murders: Edgar Graham was shot dead by a determined terror group at a time of ongoing bitter intercommunal conflict. His views might well have overlapped with some of those of Mr Kirk but also had a marked differences (eg Mr Graham did not emphasise religious faith). But both killings were motivated by hatred – while we cannot yet be sure in the case of Mr Kirk, we do know that his death was met with celebration in some quarters.

Which reminds me that Queen’s University Students union erupted in cheers on news of the death of Mr Graham. A shameful moment of sectarian hatred. And that he was set up by people within the university.

Edgar Graham and Charlie Kirk did something exemplary. They travelled far and wide to debate with people.

Mr Graham (rightly) defended supergrass trials, which almost shut down terror networks, in a debate at Queen’s not long before his murder, to a furious reception.